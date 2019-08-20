Red Eye Expert: 10 Quick Tips For a Successful Overnight Flight

Cotton Scarf Your Way To Immunity

One drawback about sleeping in the window seat is the added air blowing onto your nose and mouth from the recycled air vents feeding the cabin. Over time (when seriously conked out), that extra bit of air will dry you out and lead to sore throats and sinus infections. There's nothing worse than getting sick on the first day of your trip. Prevent this by wrapping up the face and neck (when needed) with a loose, breathable scarf. It keeps the moisture in and the germs out, and will make you look like a super chill mummy while everyone else is is staggering around the cabin like a bunch of zombies.