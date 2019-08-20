Living / Life Hacks
red-eye flight

Red Eye Expert: 10 Quick Tips For a Successful Overnight Flight

by Ken Franklin

There are three things in life everybody dreads: the DMV, growing old, and taking a red-eye flight. While unfortunately none of these things are avoidable, there is a bag of tricks we can pull from to help us survive these harrowing tasks. Thanks to our busy lives, obsession with great deals, and the occasional lapse in judgment (why did we book that midnight flight to Cleveland?), the red-eye has become a rite of passage for all travelers. Ensure the success of your next overnighter by using these 10 trusted tips that will smoothly ease your painful red eye to a nice periwinkle blue.

