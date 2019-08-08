RANKED! The Worst Beers Of All Time

The craft brewing renaissance has made high-quality, mouth-watering beer available all over the country from Bangor to Bakersfield. There are no limits to the IPAs, pale ales, wheat beers, sour beers, barrel-aged stouts, and porters available to us. That said, not everyone has jumped aboard the craft beer bandwagon. There are those among us who still drink the same mass-produced beer they sipped on in 1965. Why they do this, we have no idea, but we do know which beers are the worst of all time. So we ranked them. These brands are still on liquor store shelves somewhere, so feel free to go out and grab a 30-rack of one of these beauties. You will definitely regret it.



Icehouse If you buy a 30-rack of a beer called Icehouse that costs about the same as a six-pack of microbrew, you should definitely know what you're getting yourself into. Sweet corn flavor leads to a malt liquor-like finish.

Keystone Premium If you like beer that tastes both like liquid metal (not as rocking as it sounds) and liquid skunk, then this beer is for you. If not, stick to your regular cheap beer.

Michelob Ultra Wannabe athletes who buy everything commercials tell them might be sad to hear that Michelob Ultra is not a good beer. Sure, it's low in carbs and calories, but it also tastes like it's being served in an old shoe.

Milwaukee's Best Premium The words "best" and "premium" are a little confusing when it comes to this beer because it's anything but. There's a reason college kids have been known to call it "Milwaukee's Beast" as it is full of watery, sweet corn flavor and not much else. It belongs in a keg, not in your fridge.



Natural Ice Natural Light has received a lot of press lately. But, if you really want to dive into the ice bucket of yuck, you'll grab a pack of Natural Ice. One of the worst-rated beers of all time, Natural Ice tastes more like barley-flavored soda than beer.

Sleeman Clear With a name like Sleeman Clear, you're pretty much getting exactly what you expect. It's low-carb, low-calorie, low-flavor beer.

