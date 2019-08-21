Living / Entertainment / Life Hacks
best friend

12 Classic Movie GIFs That Show How You’ve Outgrown Your Best Friend

by Mandatory Editors

A best friend is supposed to be forever, but just because you bond with someone in high school or college doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll stay buddies once you’ve entered full-on adulthood. The sad truth is that people grow apart. Whether it’s a career change, experimenting with sobriety, or getting married, any number of life events could drive a wedge between the two of you. How will you know when your friendship is on the outs? We’ve outlined the 12 signs that you’ve reached the point of no return, illustrated with classic movie GIFs.

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

Cinematic BFFs: The 10 Best Movie Friendships We Wish We Were A Part Of

Mandatory Movies: 10 High School Classics When You Get Nostalgic For Simpler Times

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.