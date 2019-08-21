12 Classic Movie GIFs That Show How You’ve Outgrown Your Best Friend

You're getting married and he's still playing the field.

Getting married is a matter of personal preference, but a true friend will support you if you decide to make a binding legal commitment to the love of your life. Your best friend is not that guy. Instead, he seems hell-bent on hurting your best chance at happiness. He forced you to get a lap dance during your bachelor party, got wasted and insulted your mother-in-law at the rehearsal dinner, and has vowed to hit on every female guest at the wedding until he gets laid. Leave this guy on the dance floor and don't look back.