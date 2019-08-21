12 Classic Movie GIFs That Show How You’ve Outgrown Your Best Friend
A best friend is supposed to be forever, but just because you bond with someone in high school or college doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll stay buddies once you’ve entered full-on adulthood. The sad truth is that people grow apart. Whether it’s a career change, experimenting with sobriety, or getting married, any number of life events could drive a wedge between the two of you. How will you know when your friendship is on the outs? We’ve outlined the 12 signs that you’ve reached the point of no return, illustrated with classic movie GIFs.
Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures
1/12
You're not excited about getting together.
If you find yourself making and breaking plans with your best friend, or just sitting in the car raging before your meetup, it's time to reassess if this friendship is worth the emotional energy you're wasting on avoiding it.
2/12
You're not interested in the same activities.
You and your best friend bonded over doing adventurous, crazy, probably illegal shit in the middle of the night. But now, your idea of fun is hitting up a sushi joint, seeing an independent movie, and getting to bed at a reasonable hour. Your BFF may still want to tear up the town, but he'll have to do it alone from here on out.
3/12
His practical jokes aren't funny anymore.
Wedgies, plastic wrapping the toilet seat, and spiking your coffee with laxatives were funny pranks back in your drunken frat days, but they're tired now. What you really want now is a friend who's kind to you and makes you laugh -- at no one's expense.
4/12
He's constantly criticizing you.
They say the things we criticize most harshly in others are traits we hate about ourselves. So if all you hear from your best friend's mouth is a steady stream of insults, maybe he's the one who needs to make better choices. Either way, don't stick around to be this guy's punching bag.
5/12
He's still hitting the cheap booze and you're into wine now.
Your best friend loves nothing more than a somber walk down the street with a bottle in a bag, reminiscing about the good old days. You, on the other hand, are really into wine now and know all sorts of fun facts about tannins and ullage and other weird terms. You wear collared shirts and have this thing called "self-respect." Don't let yourself be dragged down into your best friend's rumpled, booze hound existence.
6/12
Every Saturday night looks like this.
There has to be more to life than projectile vomiting with friends.
7/12
All he wants to do is get high.
There's a time and a place for toking up, and it can't be everywhere all the time. There's a whole world out there to explore -- and most of it is non-smoking.
8/12
He's addicted to hard drugs.
We all loved Trainspotting, but it was only fun(ny) because it was fake. Now your friend is on a dark road, and it's probably one you don't want to travel. Give him the info for the nearest NA meeting and wish him luck. Here's hoping he makes it out alive.
9/12
He thinks misogyny is funny.
Somehow your buddy missed the whole #metoo movement and still thinks it's a gas to make obscene gestures at, and offensive jokes about, women. If he hasn't gotten the "time's up" message yet, there's no hope for him. The best you can do is distance yourself.
10/12
You're getting married and he's still playing the field.
Getting married is a matter of personal preference, but a true friend will support you if you decide to make a binding legal commitment to the love of your life. Your best friend is not that guy. Instead, he seems hell-bent on hurting your best chance at happiness. He forced you to get a lap dance during your bachelor party, got wasted and insulted your mother-in-law at the rehearsal dinner, and has vowed to hit on every female guest at the wedding until he gets laid. Leave this guy on the dance floor and don't look back.
11/12
He thinks your firstborn is his personal puppet.
Fatherhood took you by surprise, but now that you're in it, you can't imagine your life any other way. Making your kid smile is the highlight of your day. Your best friend, on the other hand, treats your firstborn like a gag gift he can toy with to make the other so-called adults at the table laugh. Is that the kind of role model you want for your kid?
12/12
He questions your sanity.
No, you're not mental, you're evolving. A friend who holds you back from pursuing your dreams or growing personally and professionally is dead weight. Good riddance, amigo.
