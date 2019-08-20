Living / Sex and Relationships
sex life

Gossip Girl: 15 Private Things About Your Sex Life Women Share With Their Friends

by Mandatory Editors

Women tell each other everything. When they get together for brunch, discussion of your sex life is on the menu. This could be good news if you’re a fantastic lover, but for most guys, there are probably a few unsavory details you wish she’d keep under wraps. (Good luck with that.) While you can’t prevent her from spilling the tea on your bedroom behavior, you can get a better idea of exactly what’s being discussed. These are the 15 private things about your sex life women share with their friends.

Cover Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Debunked: 7 Misconceptions Men Might Have About Sex (From a Woman’s Perspective)

Pillow talk: 11 Lines You Should Never Use After Sex (Or Ever!)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.