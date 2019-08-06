RANKED! The Best Fast Food Burgers For When You’re Drunk as a Skunk

You’re drunk as a skunk and need some greasy, cheesy, fatty, and overall bad-for-you food stat to ward off collapse. Fast-food burgers are convenient and essential eats for the inebriated, but even your impaired taste buds won’t settle for just any burger. Before you order from UberEats or sway your way through a fast-food drive-thru, let us make your boozy, late night decisions easier. We’ve ranked the best fast-food burgers to nosh on when you’re so wasted you can’t even see straight (though your meal will likely end up all over the front of your shirt anyway).

Photo: Kevin Fitzgerald (Getty Images)

1/6 6. Burger King Whopper If there is such a thing as an evil twin in the fast-food world, it’s the Whopper and the Big Mac. They’re rivals like Coke and Pepsi. The Whopper doesn’t have the Mickey D’s secret sauce, but it’s flame broiled. Photo: Burger King

2/6 5. McDonald's Big Mac The Big Mac is about as classic as it gets. You also know exactly what is about to fill your belly when you order one. The key for this sandwich is the secret sauce. Photo: McDonald’s

3/6 4. White Castle Sliders White Castle might be the best drunk fast food restaurant ever. The burgers are tiny so you feel like you can eat 30 of them. Plus, you can buy them in a briefcase so you can get right down to the business of stuffing your face. Photo: White Castle

4/6 3. In-N-Out Double Double This customizable calorie bomb is made up of two burger patties and two pieces of cheese. The rest is up to you, so don’t mess it up. Photo: In-N-Out



5/6 2. Five Guys Cheeseburger Five Guys cheeseburgers are tough to beat. They are massive, greasy, and the perfect food to enjoy after a few beers. Plus, the restaurant serves fries in paper bags and we think that’s pretty awesome. Photo: Five Guys Burgers And Fries

6/6 1. Wendy's Baconator This might not be a fair comparison to the other burgers since Wendy’s Baconator is covered in cheese and bacon. If you don’t like that, then you’re a monster we want nothing to do with anyway. Photo: Wendy’s

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.