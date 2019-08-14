Expectations vs. Reality: Dating Somebody Older Than You

Expectation: Spending All Day in Bed in the Throes of Passion

Reality: Spending All Day in Bed….Period

It’s an old joke. Dating somebody who is older (aka a "cougar") results in lots of great sex, right? That’s what all the movies and television shows say. Unfortunately for our hormonally-charged friends, this is rarely the case. Yes, older people like sex just as much as younger people do, but it’s not their lifeblood. There’s no magic trick one develops as they grow older that makes sex better. They might become less selfish, for sure. But that’s the only "trick" there is.

If you find yourself spending an exorbitant amount of time in bed, it’s probably because you’re both too tired to do anything but binge Netflix shows or Lifetime movies.