8 GIFs That Perfectly Illustrate How Guys Say ‘I Love You’ Without Actually Saying It

The only thing harder than saying, “I’m sorry,” are those three magical words every woman is waiting to hear out of your mouth. Somehow, you’re still not ready to say “I love you,” so you’ve decided to show it. Mostly because if you don’t, she’ll probably leave. (And she should because she deserves love.) Either way, if you’re looking for more ways to display how much your significant other means to you while waiting for the right time to word vomit how you feel, these are them.

1/8 Words Of Affirmation When "I love you" can't come out of your mouth, the things you like about her should. Tell her she's beautiful, smart, or really good at beating you in an argument. She'll know what you really mean.

2/8 Gifts Give it to her like a man.

3/8 Validation Even when you disagree with her, validating her decisions and opinions is a great way to prove where you stand.

4/8 Telepathically Sometimes men are defective and want to say those three magic words, but their insecurities won't let them. So they act like a character on their favorite TV show and hope she says it first.



5/8 Acts Of Service Carrying her groceries or fixing her sink that's always dripping are super helpful ways of saying "I love you."

6/8 Quality Time One of the best ways to say "I love you" is spending time together doing things you both enjoy. Maybe that's banging, but it's probably just binge-watching shows together since you're both broke.

7/8 Physical Touch Sometimes holding her hand in public means more than saying "I love you" in front of her friends and family.

8/8 Establishing Dominance This isn't exactly a fan favorite, yet these men still exist. Love isn't a many splendored thing, you hulk smash, yet here we are.

How do you show them you love them before you find the words? Let us know your techniques in the comments!

