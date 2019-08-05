RANKED! Hard Seltzers That Will Make Your Summer Shine

Hard seltzers are exploding. No, not in your face. In the hard beverage market. This refreshing thirst-quencher is often flavored and chock-full of alcohol. Since it’s still summer, and you might be looking for a respite from the usual IPAs, grab a sixer of hard seltzer instead. But not just any seltzer. Only the best will do. Luckily for you, we hand-picked and ranked the hard seltzers that are perfect for summer sipping. Check them all out below.

Cover Photo: Eric Audras (Getty Images)

1/6 6. Nauti Made in New England, every can of this brand of spiked seltzer is gluten-free, only 100 calories, and is low in carbs and sugar. It comes in unique flavors like watermelon, black cherry, mixed berry, and blueberry lemonade. Photo: Nauti

2/6 5. Truly Made by Boston Beer (of Samuel Adams fame), Truly Spiked and Sparkling is the closest thing to a cocktail in the world of spiked seltzers. Flavors include orange, lime, grapefruit, and lemon. Photo: Truly

3/6 4. Arctic Summer One of the newer names in the spike seltzer game, Arctic is made by a brand that knows quite a bit about seltzer water: Polar. This 5 percent spiked seltzer comes in a variety of flavors including: pineapple pomelo, ruby red grapefruit, raspberry lime, and black cherry. Photo: Arctic Summer

4/6 3. White Claw White Claw is one of the biggest names in the hard seltzer game for a reason. This gluten-free, seltzer water-based drink is mixed with subtle fruit flavors like mango, black cherry, lime, grapefruit, and raspberry. All are only 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 5 percent alcohol ABV. Photo: White Claw



5/6 2. Wild Basin Oskar Blues is one of the most well-known craft brewers in America so it’s no surprise the brand decided to get in on the spike seltzer trend. Using water from the St. Vrain River, this spiked seltzer comes in multiple flavors including: cucumber peach, melon basil, lemon agave hibiscus, and classic lime. Photo: Wild Basin

6/6 1. BON & VIV's It’s hard to beat BON & VIV in the spiked seltzer game. The brand is constantly launching new flavors. Their newest are classic (plain seltzer), mango, and coconut. All are 4.5 percent alcohol and the perfect summer thirst quenchers. Photo: BON & VIV

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.