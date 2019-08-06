Celebrate National CBD Day With These Must-Have Products
When I broke my neck, CBD wasn’t a thing and weed was illegal. Instead, doctors gave me a prescription for a wide variety of pills and painkillers that left me feeling out of touch with reality. Eventually, my sister was like, “Yo, you gotta start getting high to manage your pain.” Even though I was hesitant, I started smoking weed and it was a wonder. However, I don’t want to smell like Wiz Khalifa everywhere I go. Also, I don’t always wanna feel high. This is how CBD became my savior. It eases my pain and inflammation while tempering the anxiety it triggers. CBD seriously upgraded my life. Celebrate National CBD Day with me on Aug. 8 with one of Mandatory’s picks for the best CBD products.
CBDFx Balm Bundle – 4 Pack
If you're going to treat your aching muscles to anything, choose the CBDfx Balm Bundle. I've been using these products on my body at night for a variety of ailments and have never felt better. Massage the Calming Balm onto your temples, the Shea Butter Citrus Balm into the pressure points between your thumb and forefinger, the Muscle Balm on everything that aches, and the Overnight Recovery Balm on everything that needs that extra special touch. I'd spend my last dollars on this bundle. It's totally worth it.
22 Red Orange Mint Hemp CBD Disposable Vape
In terms of disposable CBD vapes, I've tried everything I can get my hands on, but I keep coming back to 22 Red Orange Mint Hemp CBD Disposable Vape. It's light and refreshing flavor pairs well with the 60 percent total CBD. It's a super relaxing strain that gives you a kick of citrus with a cool finish. Five-star product. Definitely a must-have.
Papa & Barkley Hemp Capsules
When all I want is to turn off the volume of life and relax, I turn to Papa & Barkley Hemp Capsules. I take them to relax from everyday stress, recover from aches and pains, and rejuvenate my mind and body. Because Lord knows, I need it.
Island's Premium CBD Pre-Rolls
I love smoking but don't always want to be high. Island's Premium CBD Pre-Rolls satisfy my need to smoke without having me floating the eff around, wondering what I was gonna do next. These 100 percent flower Jellyfish CBD (13:1) premium joints are handcrafted using custom, biodegradable filters, resulting in a convenient, light, and relaxing experience. I call them bliss in a joint wrapper. You will, too.
Good Day CBD Infused Beverages
Depending on how you want your CBD dose delivered, Good Day CBD Infused Beverages have you covered. They make an energizing Cold Brew CBD drink, that's amazing. And soon will release CBD Chamomile Herbal Tea for stress relief and CBD Citrus Sparkling Water to help you refresh and reboot. I got a chance to try the Cold Brew and definitely keep it chilling in my fridge now.
Canna Bees Rescue Blend
I've tried everything and I rep Canna Bees Rescue Blend so hard. It's the best way to start and end my day. I drop a little in some tea and then wait for the bliss to hit.
Strava Craft Coffee Restore - Hemp Oil Infused Coffee Bean
Restore - Hemp Oil Infused Coffee is what happens when you mix some of the best craft coffee with CBD. It's like a pick-me-up for your mind and a buzz for your senses. I cannot recommend this stuff more. It will revolutionize your morning brew.
Glow Water's Sleep CBD Tea
Since there's craft coffee and honey on this list, we need tea, too. Glow Water's Sleep CBD Tea blend will make you toss out your sleeping aids. Mix it with Canna Bees Rescue Blend for the ultimate sleep seduction.
To Whom It May Cannabis Chocolates
Confections make the world go round, which is why To Whom It May Cannabis Chocolates are on this list. OMG. They're delicious treats that will take the edge off and turn bliss on. Try the sampler box if you're not sure what you want. You won't be disappointed.
