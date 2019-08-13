Hawaii Legalizes Weed, Surprises Everyone It Wasn’t Already

Paradise just got a little sweeter last month as Hawaii became the 26th state in the union to decriminalize weed. But the news came as a shock to stoners who’ve been getting high there since 1959. Who knew the most beautiful and remote place on Earth has been killing buzzes and harshing mellows since Richard Nixon was vice president? Thankfully, all that’s changing now that America is embracing cannabis.

Hawaii’s new law doesn’t totally legalize weed, however, it merely removes the heavy fines and jail time for those caught with 3 grams or less. Which means toking up in paradise can still land you in hot water (not the soothing kind). With biologist’s discovery of cannabinoid receptors in the human brain, and the World Health Organization recently calling for international cannabis reform, we’re hoping it’s only a matter of time before Hawaii catches the wave of legalization like these six awesome states. Surf’s up, Hawaii; the tide is high.

Photo: golddiamondphotography (Getty Images)

1/6 Washington, D.C. When the nation's capital lets their green fairy fly, you know it's only a matter of time before the rest of the country follows. This happened way back in 2015. Though public consumption and concentrates are not allowed, recreational users can possess up to 2 ounces and six plants of weed at any given time. Come on, Hawaii! Are you going to let the stuffy suits in D.C. out-smoke you?

2/6 Illinois Chi-town and the surrounding burbs are leading the charge in 2020 to bring all kinds of dank to the Midwest. The first state to legalize the possession and sale of marijuana through the state legislature (as opposed to a ballot measure), Illinois is quickly proving how very chill they are.

3/6 Michigan Michigan is just too beautiful a state not to smoke weed in. With all those lakes and waterways, what could be better than escaping the Motor City to enjoy a summer float on some magic brownies? 2018 made the whole fantasy come to life when nature's favorite flower finally blossomed into law.

4/6 Nevada Back when Hunter S. Thompson came to town for a little fear and loathing, possessing a joint could land you 20 years in the can. But as of Jan. 1, 2017, residents can now enjoy an ounce of beautiful bud without gambling with their future -- bringing a whole new meaning to the word jackpot.



5/6 Oregon How awesome is it that the land of trees finally embraced them? And boy did they ever. As of 2016, you can own up to 72 ounces of liquid concentrate! That's enough goo to get a herd of elephants blitzed out of their skulls (or Bigfoot and his posse).

6/6 Vermont Last year, Vermont finally legalized the possession and consumption of marijuana. By allowing households to grow up to six plants at a time, Vermont (the least populated state in the country with legal marijuana) has all but ensured a bright future of more weed bushes than people. We can't wait.

Insane highs ahead: The Mandatory Guide to Eating Your First Weed Edible

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.