Modern Monogamy: Is Marriage Even Practical Anymore?

Marriage is more intimate than dating.

You don’t really know someone until you live with them…and then you might know too much. Being married is scary for a lot of people because it demands literal and figurative nakedness. Your health, your finances, your desires, your fears – in a marriage, it’s all on display. On the other hand, a benefit of marriage is being able to let it all hang out and know that you’ll be loved anyway. If you’re a serial monogamist who only dates people for a few months or even years, you barely scratch the surface of who they are. When you’re with someone for decades, you not only get to know them in depth, you also grow with them. That’s something dating just can’t beat.