Gray Matters: 7 Tips For Lasting Brain Health

by Ken Franklin

Today, nearly 6 million Americans are battling Alzheimer’s (the most common form of dementia) with the rate growing every year. And while you may think that degenerative brain diseases only affect those in their twilight years, it turns out, the contributing factors may begin as early as your 20s. Now scientists, health gurus, and celebrities are all finding ways to fight back. And luckily, they’ve discovered many simple ways to maintain a healthy brain that will keep you sharp well into your centenarian tweens. With a few easy lifestyle tweaks, you can give your brain the love it needs to live a long and prosperous life. It’s a no-brainer.

