11 Kinds of Guys You’re Competing With On Tinder (And Why Women Love Them More)

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but not all of them are worthy of the coveted swipe right on Tinder. As unique, articulate, and handsome though you may be, competition is stiff on the dating app. Maybe you’ve posted your best profile pic, composed a witty bio, and are swiping right on every woman you see in an effort to be open-minded, but you’re not getting matches. Or you’ve had a few good first dates, but keep getting ghosted. What’s going on? Other men, that’s what. Here’s your chance to scope out the 11 kinds of guys you’re vying for eyeballs (among other body parts) with on Tinder — and the reasons why women love them.

1/11 The Adrenaline Junkie He's always on the go, snapping selfies in exotic locations and doing daredevil stunts. Could he make her heart race? A girl can hope.

2/11 The CrossFit Instructor This guy's energy is off the charts. His optimistic, can-do attitude makes her feel like she can conquer the world (or at least a few more squats). And his body? Fughedaboutit. He may be a meathead, but she didn't swipe right for the conversation anyway.

3/11 The Yogi The dude who's really into yoga will easily get all the attention from female Tinder hopefuls. He's flexible and contemplative, eats a plant-based diet, and wouldn't so much as kill a fly because of the bad karma incurred. This guy is all stealth strength, good vibes, and completely non-threatening, something women crave in the #metoo era.

4/11 The Cat Lover The male cat lover is a rare species. This guy is comfortable in his skin and is a guaranteed cuddler. And if he can handle a cat's moodiness, he can handle her.



5/11 The Musician Musicians are panty-droppers, plan and simple. Is it their finger skills? The way they hold their phallic instruments? Their nonchalant vibe? Whatever it is, it works. Women don't even have to like the music to want to get with the one who made it.

6/11 The Manual Laborer Women dig a man with dirt under his fingernails (and not because he doesn't wash his hands). A dude who does an honest day's work, uses power tools, and can fix anything is endlessly appealing to women. He may not have much in the way of brainpower, but he can pick her up and throw down. This kind of guy is a dying breed in the digital age and one of the rarest finds on Tinder.

7/11 The Ex-Con Women love a reformed man, even if change didn't come until he was inside a jail cell. This quiet brooder is mysterious and potentially dangerous, two qualities women love. He's also likely tattooed and tough.

8/11 The Recovering Alcoholic Believe it or not, women get tired of dealing with drunk guys and their lack of follow-through, lame excuses, and whiskey sweats. A recovering alcoholic is not only sober, he's chatty, considerate, eager for company, and in touch with feelings. Thanks, AA!



9/11 The Trust Fund Baby This guy has deep pockets and he isn't afraid to dip into them to show off his wealth. A helicopter ride, dinner cooked by a private chef, dozens upon dozens of roses; every element of his Tinder date is hand-selected (by his personal assistant, probably), making his lady feel like she's on the final episode of The Bachelor. He may be a dick, but sometimes, in small doses, women like that.

10/11 The Single Dad His kid is his top priority -- or was, before the baby mama got custody. Now he only sees his child on the weekends and he needs someone to fill the lonely nights in between visits. He'll never stray because he doesn't have the time or the energy. He doesn't insist on commitment, but he isn't opposed to it, either. He'll take what he can get.

11/11 The Widower Some women are intrigued by a tragic backstory. The guy with the dead wife is the ultimate victim of circumstance and the woman who dates him just wants to nurse him back to happiness. He's lost love before and he'll be damned if he loses it again. His gratitude and sincere tears will endear her to him. After a lifetime of stoic men, it's almost a turn-on for a woman to see a man cry.

