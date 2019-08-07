10 Obvious (And Amusing) Traits of the Functioning Alcoholic

Alcoholics are inspirationally grateful.

Their passion for hooch, mead, ale, greased lightning, and all things fermented and distilled is like a light that never goes out. It makes our wishy-washy existence seem like a gray scale postcard next to their tropical sunset. We are secretly envious of how well they keep their dangerous passion afloat.

That is, until we witness the nonchalant projectile puking, in which our friend has unloaded a fire hose of boozy bile between a row of parked cars without even breaking stride. That's when envy turns into full-blown respect.