Order Up! 7 Tasty TV Show Foods We’re Still Craving

Every night, we stare into the bright glow of our favorite TV shows until we fall asleep (or pass out from nerve damage). The only thing as comfy and familiar as our favorite actors is their unwavering commitment to stuffing their face with the same meal in every episode. If we could, we’d reach through the screen and snatch up whatever tempting morsel the characters are chowing down on. From the Mega Burger of Beverly Hills 90210 to the Krabby Patty of SpongeBob SquarePants, these are the greatest foods in television history that we wish actually existed.

Photo: NBC

1/7 The Mega-Burger "Beverly Hills 90210" Whether Nat was slinging them, or Brandon Walsh was serving them, the Peach Pit was always the place for a Mega-Burgers. It was also the gang hangout where half the drama went on for 10 years. Are you guys pumped for the BH90210 reboot next month?

2/7 The Moist Maker "Friends" Ross’s famous post-Thanksgiving sandwich contained pretty much every leftover served on the November holiday. Turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce? We can get behind that.

3/7 The Max Burger "Saved by the Bell" We don’t know what The Max Burger consists of, but it was the most-ordered menu item at the popular hangout The Max. If you were lucky enough to get to one of the Saved By The Max pop-ups, you got to actually try one, and we’re jealous.

4/7 Krabby Patty "SpongeBob SquarePants" We’ve always wanted to try Krabby Patties. The only problem is that these are technically burgers with random, strange ingredients like “sea cheese” (whatever that is). Wouldn't a beef-crab hybrid burger be better?



5/7 Tomacco "The Simpsons" People love to accuse delicious foods of being addictive. Well, a few years ago, Homer Simpson actually created a food that was addictive. That’s because it was a combination of tobacco and tomato and we’ve always been jonesing to try it.

6/7 Cheesy Blaster "30 Rock" We’ll eat anything called a Cheesy Blaster, no matter what it is. But, the favorite food of Liz Lemon consisted of a hot dog, covered in cheese, wrapped in a slice of pizza. What a tasty heart attack!

7/7 Ice Cream "Full House" You got it, dude.

