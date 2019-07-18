8 Earthquake Reaction Fails to Inspire Your Future Survival

After one of the busiest geologically active months on record, people across the country are freaking out about earthquakes. The back to back tremblors that struck Ridgecrest, California, on July 4 and 5, respectively, topped out at an unruly magnitude of 7.1, damaging homes and businesses, and ripping the earth apart like day-old bread.

Luckily, no one was killed during the tremors, but with over 1,000 quakes shaking California faultlines this summer, everyone is wondering if the “big one” is just around the corner. In the spirit of survival (and downplaying Mother Nature’s vengeance), we revisit the best practices to keep you safe next time you find yourself caught in a massive earthquake.

1/8 Run To Safety When an earthquake strikes, your first reaction is often to GTFO of wherever you happen to be standing at the time. Just make sure that whatever direction you run screaming in, you are running toward safety.

2/8 Keep Your Wits This guy wasn't expecting anything out of the ordinary during his 6 p.m. broadcast, so his brain just sat there and refused to process what was happening. Don't be like this guy. Always keep your wits about you and be decisive, as the choices you make in a disaster can be life or death decisions.

3/8 Be Aware of Your Surroundings Take a moment to collect your thoughts and become aware of your surroundings during and after an earthquake. Otherwise you'll end up hurting yourself for no reason.

4/8 Stay Calm Remaining calm is key to survival. Going into panic mode will only cloud your judgment. Stay frosty and keep your head down. Channel your inner stoner if need be.



5/8 Animal Sense Animals can alert you to an impending rumble up to three hours ahead of the event. Keeping a pet is not only a good way to stave off loneliness, it can be a lifesaver during "the big one." Unless you're not home, then you won't get the memo and your poor cat will just freak out all by himself.

6/8 Stop, Drop, And Roll Remember to stop, drop, and roll on the floor laughing when you see your local news anchor lose his shit on live television. Laughter is the best medicine for when that bookshelf you never properly secured falls and pins you to the ground.

7/8 Tread Lightly Aftershocks are not the best time to carve up the new terrain. If you have to mobilize in an affected area, use your feet (and your head). If you are safe and well supplied, stay put for a few days until the damage total is assessed and emergency services are operating at full capacity.

8/8 The Takeaway Bottom line: Make your way to the safest possible location while the quake is happening and remain there until the shaking has passed. Be aware of gas leaks, downed electrical lines, and any loose debris overhead as you make your way to the next safe zone. Stay level-headed during an earthquake and you should be fine, not like Mr. Ed over here.

