Krispy Kreme delivery

Krispy Kreme Now Delivers (And Other Delivery Services That Ruined Our Summer Bod)

by Ken Franklin

America’s favorite doughnut shop now offers delivery. Finally. We no longer have to debate with ourselves (for three hours) whether or not to pause Stranger Things (in the middle of a binge) to drive all the way to Krispy Kreme (in our bathrobe) to score a dozen doughnuts at 11 p.m.

Living in the era of instant delivery has made leaving the house a redundancy (and maintaining that summer bod all but impossible). But it’s a sacrifice we are willing to make. Here are the best services to pair with your next Krispy Kreme order to ensure a night of undisturbed bliss. Knock knock. Good things are coming your way.

Photo: nensuria (Getty Images)

