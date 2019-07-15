8 Beers to Help Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing (Which Totally Happened!)

<

Whether or not you believe it actually happened (it did), July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. On this date in 1969, Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Such an amazing accomplishment deserves a toast. And just any toast won’t do for a historical feat like this. That’s why we decided to toast Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and other astronauts by hoisting moon and outer space-themed beers. Achieve lift-off below.

Cover Photo: Steve Bronstein (Getty Images)

1/8 Blue Moon Belgian Wheat No toast to the moon landing is complete with out a beer with the word ‘moon’ in its title. Plus, Blue Moon is a refreshing, citrusy wheat beer perfect for summer drinking. Photo: Blue Moon

2/8 Boulevard Space Camper Every kid wanted to go to space camp, but most of us never made it. But, we can still drink this juicy, hazy, subtly bitter IPA to celebrate the moon walk. Photo: Boulevard

3/8 Budweiser Discovery Reserve American Red Lager Budweiser could have easily just made up a new recipe for a moon walk-themed beer. But it actually went back and found a recipe from the days of the Apollo missions and used it to create Budweiser Discovery Reserve American Red Lager. The bottle’s label even has 11 stars to pay homage to the Apollo 11 mission. Photo: Budweiser

4/8 Elysian Space Dust This hazy, sweet, subtly citrusy beer is perfect for astronaut toasting because of its name and because it's summery and full of the tropical fruit sweetness that we love. Photo: Elysian



5/8 Half Acre Deep Space Apparently, this 10 percent double IPA was named for a regular at Half Acre’s brewpub, but we don’t really care about all that. Space is in the name so it’s on our list. Photo: Half Acre

6/8 Long Trail Space Juice While in orbit, you have to drink something, so why not make it something called Space Juice. Long Trail Space Juice is a 10 percent double IPA made with Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra, Columbus, and Ella hops. Photo: Long Trail

7/8 Ninkasi Ground Control David Bowie sang about ground control and its attempts to contact Major Tom in the song "Space Oddity." We aren’t sure he had this in mind, but we’re going to sip on this 10 percent, rich Imperial stout from Ninkasi to celebrate the greatest walk in human history. Photo: Ninkasi

8/8 Schlafly Liftoff Lager In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Schlafly released a mixed pack of various moon-themed beers. One of the best is the Liftoff Lager, an unfiltered, hazy, German-style lager. Photo: Schlafly

Eat and drink: Pairing The 6 Best Drunk Snacks With Your Favorite Beer

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.