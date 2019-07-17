Living / Food & Drink
alcohol

6 Obvious (And Hilarious) Ways to Know Your Alcohol Limit

by Christopher Osburn

If you lose track of your drinking, you can go from stone sober to sloppy drunk in what appears to be a matter of minutes (even though it was actually a few hours). We’ve all been there. Your friends stopped by for some pregaming in the form of beer pong and tequila shots. Then you headed out to a few bars, pubs, and maybe even a dance club. Either way, the drinking continued until you were a little buzzed, hazy, or downright drunk. How do you know when you’ve had too much? We’re so glad you asked. Here are 6 obvious ways to know you’ve hit your alcohol limit.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Drunk snacking: The 6 Best Drunk Snacks With Your Favorite Beers

Mix and match: Creating The Perfect Craft Beer Six-Pack

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.