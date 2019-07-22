Day Drinking: The Best Beer For Every Day of The Week (Starting Today)

Beer is delicious and should be sipped early and often. But you don’t want to drink the same beer day in, day out. That’d be boring. We here at Mandatory believe that there is a perfect beer for every day of the week. Trust us, it’s true. It’s all based on precise, mysterious scientific equations. Honestly, we spent a long time on this. We definitely didn’t just randomly pick our favorite beers and slap them together with different days of the week. We wouldn’t do that. Check out this handy-dandy guide to the best beers paired with each and every day of the week from dreary, bleak Monday all the way to “Sunday Funday.”

1/7 Monday (Founders All Day IPA) Depending on how hard you went during the weekend, you might want to take it easy on Monday. Plus, Monday is the first day of the work week so we’re going to go low ABV for this one. That’s why Founders All Day IPA is the perfect session beer for Mondays. Photo: Founders

2/7 Tuesday (Second Self Golden Blonde) Tuesday is still early in the week and, if you’re like us, you still have to be lucid at work. We’re going to keep it low ABV again, just about as low as Monday (although we’re already eyeing the weekend ahead). Tuesday's beer is a 4.4 percent ABV Second Self Golden Blonde . Photo: Second Self

3/7 Wednesday (Victory Summer Love) Once you get past hump day, it’s all speeding downhill until you reach the weekend. The work week is starting to drain us so we require something with a little more alcohol, like Summer Love from Victory . Photo: Victory Brewing

4/7 Thursday (Blue Point Hazy Bastard) By "thirsty Thursday," we are getting antsy. We’re also ready to amp up the alcohol volume and grab a nice New England-style IPA like Blue Point Hazy Bastard . Photo: Blue Point Brewing



5/7 Friday (Lagunitas Hop Stoopid) Friday has arrived. Time to kick off our uncomfortable work shoes, tear off our ties, and throw on our board shorts, tank tops, and flip-flips. We'll also grab a nice Lagunitas Hop Stoopid or two because it’s finally the weekend. Photo: Lagunitas

6/7 Saturday (Oskar Blue Ten FIDY) If Friday is the kickoff to the weekend, Saturday is the buzzed (drunken) halftime show. Take it up a notch by enjoying a nice, rich stout like Oskar Blues Ten Fidy . And yes, its name is referencing that it’s 10.5 percent ABV. You’d better sleep in tomorrow. Photo: Oskar Blues

7/7 Sunday (Ska Mexican Logger) Sunday might be a fun day, but you still have to work tomorrow. After brunch and never-ending mimosas, you might want to take it easy while you relax on Sunday afternoon. A Mexican-style lager like Ska Mexican Logger is perfect for this. Photo: Ska Brewing



