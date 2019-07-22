Living / Gear / Life Hacks
Amazon self-care items

8 Amazon Self-Care Gifts To Give Yourself When You’re Drunk, Down, Or Something In Between

by Sabrina Cognata

Welcome to peak capitalism, where you won’t ever figure out how to be truly happy on your own. At least, that is, without purchasing something to ease the pain and anxiety of being alive. If you cannot remember the last time you simply enjoyed yourself without suddenly panicking over something, that’s where these radical self-care items come into play. Obviously, this is because finding stillness is rarely about getting enough sleep, toning down your partying, eating good food, and drinking enough water. No, it’s because you need stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. So if it’s stuff you need to ease the existential conundrum of existence, satiate the emptiness with these items.

Cover Photo: svetikd (Getty Images)

Chill like a professional: Zen and the Art of Cannabis Self-Care

Self-love is the best love: How To Treat Yourself When You’re Single

When you’re suffering from the blues, what item would change your attitude? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.