Dave Matthews Serves Up His Own ‘Waking Up Wine’ For a Good Cause

Musician Dave Matthews shaped the lives of many of us with hits like “Ants Marching” and “Crash Into Me.” Now, he’s making a name for himself in wine with his company Dreaming Tree Wines. The brand’s newest offering is a rosé that the singer referred to as “waking up wine.”

While we don’t really think many of us would prefer to begin our day with a tall glass of wine instead of a steaming cup of coffee, we appreciate Dave’s enthusiasm. No matter when you drink your wine, you have a lot of musician-driven brands to choose from. In between crooning on stage, or shredding guitar solos, musicians like Vince Neil and Fergie oversee, sample, and collaborate to make high-quality, noteworthy wines that we can all appreciate. Here are the musician wine brands that, in our opinion, really rock.

Cover Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Wine Down: Breaking Down Wines By Pairing Them With Trending TV Binges

1/6 Ferguson Crest (Fergie) Photo: Giphy

2/6 LVE Wines (John Legend) Photo: Giphy

3/6 Claypool Cellars (Les Claypool) Photo: Giphy

4/6 Ciccone Vineyard and Winery (Madonna) Photo: Giphy



5/6 Caduceus Cellars (Maynard James Keenan) Photo: Giphy

6/6 Vincent Neil Vineyards (Vince Neil) Photo: Giphy