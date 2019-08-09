Mandatory Burgers: Deciphering Your Signature Burger Style

Not just a smash-and-grab job. (Half-Smash Burger)

You’re somewhat of a dichotomy, but this is 2019, so it’s OK to be burger fluid. You love the crunchy bits of beef fond from a smash burger but also enjoy a juicy, medium-rare patty. This best-of-both-worlds burger is still in its infancy but is growing fast. It’s achieved in a couple of different ways — you can use a "smash and slide" technique, where instead of smashing and holding the patty down like a traditional smash method, you slide it across the meat so the edges get the thinnest and crispiest with a thicker, moister middle; or you can hand-form your patties first by pressing them down before they hit the pan, pinching the edges to be slightly thinner so they crisp up the most as you cook it low and slow in salted butter, letting an outer crust fry up in a pool of sizzling liquid, while the meat retains its inner juiciness.

Think: Your own kitchen. You’ve got this.