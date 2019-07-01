Patriotic Party Guide: 5 Keys For Throwing a Festive Fourth

Festive Finger Foods

When deciding which foods to serve at your party, you need to be aware of the tastes of your guests. If they're not hardcore American loving finger food enthusiasts, they're at the wrong party (feel free to show all vegans the front door). Get a little of everything. Burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers (OK, fine) and a whole cornucopia of vegetables to grill.

Also, you don’t want your guests hungry before the main course. Get them lit on chips and salsa, cheese and crackers, and a hot dips, guacamole and wings. If they go home hungry or drink on an empty stomach, these amateurs only have themselves to blame.