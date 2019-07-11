The Mandatory Guide To Handling Your First-World Summer Problems

Winter sucked, but come on, does summer really have to be this hot? While a complete list of First-World problems can theoretically stretch on forever, we painstakingly condensed our summertime woes into one comprehensive list of 12 “struggles” that everyone (sorry, Third World) can relate to. From losing your sunglasses to having your summer road trip ruined, we at Mandatory totally understand that life is hard and the struggle is real. By sticking together, yes we can make it through one more intolerable summer. Stay sexy America, and don’t give up.

1/12 The AC Is Only Cooling Your Apartment To 74 Degrees WTF? The knob is clearly set below 60. Is nothing sacred anymore? Cancel everything.

2/12 Uneven Tan Lines Why can't the sun just stay in one spot and we do the moving?

3/12 Netflix Temporarily Unavailable This can't be happening right now. Tell us this isn't happening. Call the police.

4/12 Parking Two Blocks Away Why did we wear a suede jacket today? Never felt such a powerful mixture of pure anger and complete exhaustion. Never leave home again.



5/12 Seeing Blockbuster In 'Captain Marvel' Is Making You Mourn Your Youth Outdoor movies are supposed to be fun. But suddenly you can feel the world forgetting you. No, cheesy nachos can't help us right now.

6/12 Artisanal Ice Cream Is Giving Your Cat Brain Freeze Who knew the ice cream would be so cold? Stripes wouldn't even look at us for a month. We don't know how many more disasters this relationship can handle. Time for a dog.

7/12 Cell Phone At 1 Percent While Aimlessly Scrolling Instagram Just...one...more...picture...

8/12 Condensation On Glass Is Leaving Rings On Your Table We just bought that midcentury modern table from the flea market for $700. And now we have to throw it away.



9/12 Leaving House To Get Milk From Store Across The Street Why does God hate us? Maybe we should stop using salad bowls every time we have our Lucky Charms. No, don't start thinking like that. We're not barbarians.

10/12 Pool Water Too Cold For 100-Degree Day OMG, we said we wanted to cool off, not permanently shrink our junk. Let's try the ocean.

11/12 Cocaine At Fourth of July Party Too Pure Can't handle the lack of baby laxative. Heart exploding in chest. Don't call doctor. Insurance premium too high. Ride it out, baby.

12/12 Discovering Wendy's Has Changed Their Ranch Dressing Recipe Another road trip ruined. Maybe next time, America. Maybe next time. Just hang in there.

