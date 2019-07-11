8 Must-Buy Amazon Items to Beat the Summer Heat

The onslaught of global heat waves tells us two things: the Earth is probably dying, but also that staying cool is our number one priority. Instead of melting into your own sofa in a puddle of sweat all summer, prepare for the worst. Do this by staying hydrated, staying indoors, and avoiding strenuous exercise. But once you’re indoors, you’re likely to be kind of miserable even if you have central air. Fear not, for these excellent Amazon items will keep you cold all summer long, which might end up being an eternity.

Photo: Rudigobbo (Getty Images)

1/8 Redi Shade's Blackout Pleated Paper Shade In a perfect world, the sun wouldn't get so hot. Fortunately, there are remedies for how hot the sun makes your home like Redi Shade's Blackout Pleated Paper Shade. It blocks 99 percent of light for complete privacy, light control, and UV protection. The black shade will prevent the sun from piercing through the windows and will keep rooms cool. It comes with self-adhesive tape to attach to any window just like Ra would have wanted. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Ergodyne Evaporative Cooling Vest Although the Ergodyne Evaporative Cooling Vest is designed for outdoor use, it's a lifesaver when temperatures soar above 90 degrees, which is becoming more and more common these days. Activate the vest's polymer-embedded fabric by soaking in cold water for 2-5 minutes, wring it out, and then wear it. Its effects should last up to 4 hours. When it stops working, simply re-soak to activate. Photo: Amazon

3/8 WoneNice Portable Small Fan & Mini-Air Conditioner If what you need is cool air directly in your face, look no further than the WoneNice Portable Small Fan & Mini-air Conditioner. This portable handheld mini-air conditioner cools down to 30 degrees. It also stands on its own to blow a chilly breeze in your direction. WoneNice Portable Mini-Air Conditioner is perfect if you don't have central air and want the breeze to travel with you. Photo: Amazon

4/8 The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat What's a good couch session if your furry friend can't join you because it's too damn hot? The Green Pet Shop Dog Cooling Mat will make sure your cat or dog stays cool thanks to its patented pressure activated gel cushions. They work to cool your fur baby on contact for up to 3 hours. No water, electricity or refrigeration is needed. This is thanks to a special gel formula that automatically recharges after 15-20 minutes of non-use. It's a simple solution to avoid overheating and dehydration for animals that struggle in summer weather. Photo: Amazon



5/8 The Coldest Water Bottle Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug Prepping for the heat is really about thinking ahead. Once you're chilling out on the couch you don't want to move anymore, The Coldest Water Bottle Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug should be your go-to drinking receptacle. The bottle holds up to 32 ounces of liquid that it will keep cold for up to 36 hours. Once you realize you can pour chilled vodka and a mixer into this bad boy, your summer will really begin. Photo: Amazon

6/8 NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks Although NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks are typically used to provide relief from sore, hot, tired, or aching feet, they're also awesome for dropping your overall body temperature. Put them on after a shower, and presto, your core body temperature drops dramatically. You're welcome. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Holmes 12-Inch Fan | Blizzard Rotating Fan with Remote Control If you have a window unit, you'll probably need a fan to help you move the cold air around. Holmes' Blizzard Rotating Fan with Remote Control will keep you cool in any room and thanks to its size, it's totally portable, which is awesome. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Halofan Air Conditioner Fan If you don't have air conditioning or if you do and it's not doing the trick, opt for the Halofan Air Conditioner Fan. It's not going to freeze out an entire room, but if you want a consistent blast of cold air on your person while you're on the couch, it's perfect. Photo: Amazon

With temperatures rising around the world, how do you deal with the heat? Help out other melting souls by letting us know in the comments!

