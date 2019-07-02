Patriotic Pairing: Matching the Best Fourth of July Activities With the Right Beer
The Fourth of July means patriotic everything, barbecues, and a spectacular display of fireworks. (Because nothing says “Happy birthday, America!” like blowing things up for our amusement.) Like with any holiday, Independence Day is vastly improved with a frosty brew (or four). But particular beers pair better with certain summertime shenanigans. Get your crib sheet to the best Fourth of July bash ever below.
Grilling Burgers (Oskar Blues Dal’s Pale Ale)
If you’re not a vegetarian or vegan, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to eat a burger or five on the Fourth of July. A juicy, meaty burger demands to be paired with the right sipper. That’s why we picked Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale since the bitter hop presence helps to cut the rich beef and cheese flavors.
Playing Yard Games (Dogfish Head SeaQuench)
The way we see it, the only good yard game is a yard game in which you have one free hand to hold a beer. Since you’ll probably get sweaty during a heated game of ladder ball or washers, you’ll need something refreshing. That’s why we like to drink Dogfish Head SeaQuench. It has quench in its name and it lives up to that hype.
Sitting On A Beach (Cigar City Florida Cracker)
If you’re lucky, you’ll spend your Fourth of July at a beach along a coast, a lake, or large pond. As long as there’s somewhere to put our feet in the sand, we’ll be happy. We also love a great hazy beer for a hazy day at the beach. That’s why we picked Cigar City Florida Cracker, a hazy white ale with hints of orange and coriander is the perfect sandy day refresher.
Sitting In An Inner Tube In A River (Founders All Day IPA)
If you’re not lucky enough to have a beach to enjoy, floating in an inner tube on a river is a great alternative. But, it’s not fun to just slowly float down a river on a raft without the right refreshments. That’s why we don’t hop into a river without attaching a sixer of Founders All Day IPA. It’s low in alcohol and perfect for all-day drinking.
Watching A Baseball Game (Samuel Adams Summer Ale)
Nothing says Fourth of July like taking in a game of “America’s pastime.” Whether it’s the majors, minors, or even an adult slow pitch softball game, baseball (like all sports) is only made better with the addition of beer. That’s why we like to sip on a Samuel Adams Summer Ale and its refreshing, hazy spicy flavors.
Watching Fireworks (Brooklyn Black Ops)
The grand finale of the Fourth of July is the fireworks. By the time they begin, it’s dark out and we’ve already spent a day imbibing beer. That means it’s time for a nightcap to slowly sip on while we “ooh” and “aah”. That’s why we decided to pick Brooklyn Black Ops, a dark, rich, end to a festive day.
