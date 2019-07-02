Living / Food & Drink
beer Fouth of July

Patriotic Pairing: Matching the Best Fourth of July Activities With the Right Beer

by Christopher Osburn

The Fourth of July means patriotic everything, barbecues, and a spectacular display of fireworks. (Because nothing says “Happy birthday, America!” like blowing things up for our amusement.) Like with any holiday, Independence Day is vastly improved with a frosty brew (or four). But particular beers pair better with certain summertime shenanigans. Get your crib sheet to the best Fourth of July bash ever below.

Photo: Kacey Klonsky (Getty Images)

Brews News: The Best Craft Beers To Pair With Every Level Of Your Sunburn

Brews News: The Strongest Beers You Can Soak Your Liver In

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.