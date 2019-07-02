Summer Travel: Essential Amazon Items for the Smoothest Ride

For most of us, summer travel is a complete luxury that we save for all year long. Just because we’re on a budget doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice the finer things in life, like traveling comfortably. These Amazon items will have you jet-setting in style without breaking the bank, which is what you deserve. From stylishly relaxing on the plane to packing the perfect suitcase, we’ve got everything you’ll need to ensure you have a stress-free, mess-free trip…at least on your end. So sorry in advance that the airline lost your bags.

1/9 Men's & Women's Convenience Kits Buying tons of single serving toiletries can get pretty pricey. However, these Men's and Women's Convenience Kits are first-rate problem-solvers. Everything you need comes in a convenient travel pouch so you simply press "purchase" and then shove it in your suitcase once it arrives. Photo: Amazon

2/9 MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag Not all overnight bags are created equal, especially when it comes to using them as your carry-on bag. The MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag is a simple, unisex overnight bag that vacillates between being an overnight bag, a carry-on, or a gym bag. It's affordable and will fit perfectly on top of your suitcase for extremely easy of travel, so you can focus on more important things, like pre-flight drinks. Photo: Amazon

3/9 Haobaimei Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow We live in the future, so why are you still using those gross old neck pillows? Upgrade your sense of travel comfort with the Haobaimei Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow. With it, you'll enjoy a nod-free nap on planes, trains, buses, offices, homes, wherever you are, including hell on Earth! Thanks to its breathable, pleasant-to-touch material, it doesn't become unbearable, even when it’s insanely hot. Photo: Amazon

4/9 Flight Flap Phone & Tablet Holder We'd ask if you knew where your airplane tray table has been, but we know you don't really want to know. Not only does the Flight Flap Phone & Tablet Holder attach to most airline seat backs and tray tables, but it also accommodates almost every smartphone and tablet size. This travel-ready item is extremely light, folds flat for easy transport, and can be conveniently stored in a laptop bag, purse, or pocket. Photo: Amazon



5/9 Top Dog Pet Gear - Airline Approved Travel Set for Dogs Traveling is stressful enough, but if you plan to take your fur baby along, things escalate quickly, which is why Top Dog's Travel Bag is awesome. It comes with 2 collapsible, dishwasher-safe, silicone doggie bowls so your dog can eat and drink anywhere! Each bowl can hold up to 8 cups of food or water, making it a breeze to feed your dog on the go. The bag stores up to a week's worth of food and treats, too, making it one of the best items on this list. Photo: Amazon

6/9 Stashbandz Unisex Travel Money Belt You may scoff at a money belt, but it's one of the smartest ways to travel. Not all of us were raised on the mean streets of the San Fernando Valley, which is why the Stashbandz Unisex Travel Money Belt exists. It's thick and wide, just like everyone prefers. And not only that, the travel belts fit any size cell phone (vertically or horizontally), passport holder, ID, money, keys, a flask, glasses, travel wallet, and even an insulin pump holder. If you need to conceal something on your person, this travel belt can do it. Photo: Amazon

7/9 Mpow's Universal Waterproof Smartphone Case One of the worst things that can happen while traveling is an accident with your phone. Not only does Mpow's Universal Waterproof Smartphone Case ensure you'll avoid any accidents, it also has a lanyard for you to hold onto. Best of all, this case makes your phone fully submersible and waterproof without sacrificing your touchscreen capability. So it's the perfect accessory for your trip overall. Photo: Amazon

8/9 Travel Bread's Airplane Portable Footrest Flying can be one of the worst experiences if you have any joint issues. Thankfully, with Travel Bread's Airplane Portable Footrest you can finally enjoy a comfortable journey regardless if you're traveling by train, bus, or airplane. The Portable Footrest has been proven to prevent swelling and soreness, and who doesn't want that? Photo: Amazon



9/9 TravelWise Packing Cube Luggage Organizer Set TravelWise Packing Cubes are a brilliant investment if you want to maximize what you can pack. This five-piece travel organizer set (one small, two medium, and two large packing cubes) compartmentalizes similar size items in their own “small drawers” to streamline packing and more efficiently utilize interior luggage space. That means you can pack smarter and faster. Photo: Amazon

What’s the travel essential you swear by? Do we have it on our list? If we don’t, sound off in the comments!

