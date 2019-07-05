How To Be An Ex That Your Ex Will Love To Hate

Get your ex in a car.

Outside of the bedroom, there’s no space more intimate than the interior of a car. The next time you see your ex, ask for a ride home. Be quiet for a while, and when they ask what’s on your mind, admit that you’ve been thinking about how no one has the same chemistry as you two did. By the time they pull up to your place, asking if your ex wants to come inside is not only totally appropriate, it’s enticing. At the very least, attempt a goodbye kiss. If you’re lucky, it’ll evolve into breakup sex. Just make sure you don’t actually agree to get back together or you’ll have to do all this again in three months.