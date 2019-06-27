Cannabis / Funny Photos

Honest Timeline: A Highly Accurate First Edible Experience

by Sabrina Cognata

The thing about edibles is that they work differently for everyone. This brilliant tidbit of information could change your life if you know it prior to consuming THC-laced food. Unfortunately, when it comes to consuming edibles, most people learn the hard way, which might mean you end up crying on the floor in your friend’s bathroom because you can’t feel your arms. Statistically, your first foray into blasting off probably will not go as planned…because it never does. Here’s our highly accurate timeline of your first edible experience so you know what to expect.

Well, did you go to space on your first edible experience? Or did you practice a more conservative (boring) approach to eating your weed? Let us know in the comments!

