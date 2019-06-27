The 7 Sinful Secrets of Las Vegas You Need to Know Before Your First Trip
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Right?! It may be called Sin City, but what if you want to go for an honest good time and not have to explain later why you woke up in a motel bathroom with a missing tooth and an itchy crotch? Among the most famous tips for newbies headed to Vegas for the first time, we recommend you never stay more than 36 hours days and understand on every level there’s nothing good coming from a free limo. Yes, Vegas can be a blast if done correctly, but it requires you to know a few sinful secrets beforehand. Just keep both hands on your wallet and your legs crossed at all times. Now, may your learning begin below.
Cover Photo: 4FR (Getty Images)
Sin City’s scene: Today’s Hottest Musicians Are Redefining What Makes a Las Vegas Lounge Act
1/7
Nudity is a regularity.
If you get awkward when people take their clothes off, expect a period of awkwardness akin to puberty. Even as you walk around on the strip, you'll get an eyeful. It's a goddamn circus, even broad daylight. Just embrace it, you'll be home to your boring life before you know it. Just don't touch anything or look it straight in the eyes.
2/7
Sleeping with Playboy Playmates is a reality.
Claire Sinclair is a former Playboy model and showgirl who recently opened a cozy, downtown, retro-inspired boutique hotel called ClairBnB; its rooms are themed, inspired by Claire's "pinup fantasies." See, some devils can be angels.
3/7
Don't even TOUCH the food and drinks in your hotel room!
All those goodies in your hotel room have sensors underneath them. The second you touch them, they are charged to your room. You don't want to walk out with an $897 bill for food you thought was free. Buy your liquor at a grocery store before you get anywhere near the Strip. You can easily smuggle booze into a pool area if it is in a water bottle.
4/7
There's a reason there are no windows in casinos.
They don't want you to know how long you've been gambling. The less self-awareness you have, the more cash in their pockets. It's the same reasoning behind getting all those "free" drinks. Wear a watch.
Remember: Beer before liquor, never been sicker. Liquor before beer, you're in the clear. But also, strip club before two, you and your wallet are screwed.
5/7
Go big or go home with bed bugs.
Spring for a nice room. Begs bugs are a thing, or either way, do you really want to roll the dice, so to speak, on where you sleep in a place called Sin City?
6/7
There's no such thing as a free lunch (or limo).
Expect to be sold sex or drugs, or just sex with drugs.
7/7
Outside the Strip, Las Vegas is a normal town.
Some people may consider it a sin that Las Vegas is fairly pedestrian outside of the Strip; it has a normal downtown and boasts a good amount of suburban sprawl.
Only in Las Vegas: Dude Dressed As Superman Defends Batman In A Bloody Fight On The Vegas Strip
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.