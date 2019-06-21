Make Your Own Moonshine (Or Buy One Of These Bottles)

Nobody said you can’t make your own moonshine (well, maybe the federal government did). You still can go online for directions and equipment to distill your own. If you’d rather skip the bathtub gin experience, there are brands that specialize in the kind of regulated moonshine that was made legal back in 2012. Try one of our favorite “white lightning” bottles without the fear that you might go blind.

1/6 Junior Johnson's Midnight Moonshine Junior Johnson is a retired Nascar driver and occasional moonshiner who turned his hobby into a brand. Johnson once said “I reckon speed runs in my blood. Just like moonshine.” That’s probably true and his 80-proof, corn-based moonshine proves it. Photo: Junior Johnson’s Midnight Moon

2/6 Hudson New York Corn Whiskey In the last few years, New York’s Tuthilltown Spirits has made a name for itself with its Baby Bourbon and other whiskeys. One of its best is its white corn whiskey. At 92-proof, its clear, smooth, and highly sippable. Photo: Tuthilltown Spirits

3/6 Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine One of the first distilleries to open after moonshining became legal, Gatlinburg’s Ole Smoky is like a moonshine fan's heaven. The brand makes dozens of flavors, but its 100-proof corn whiskey is its best. Photo: Ole Smoky

4/6 Popcorn Sutton’s Tennessee White Whiskey One of the most famous moonshiners ever, the late Popcorn Sutton’s actual recipe was used to create this 93-proof corn and sugar-based moonshine. Photo: Popcorn’s Sutton’s Tennessee White Whiskey



5/6 Troy & Sons Platinum One of the most beloved moonshines on the market, Troy & Sons Platinum is made using heirloom corn. The result is an 80-proof white whiskey with smooth corn mellowness. Photo: Asheville Distilling

6/6 White Pike Whiskey A lot of moonshine is made exclusively from corn. White Pike Whiskey uses corn, but also adds spelt and malted wheat into the mix. The result is a smooth, complex whiskey that doesn’t even require aging. Photo: White Pike Whiskey



