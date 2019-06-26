10 Things You Should Never Say in a Job Interview

'Can I work from home?'

This is not an unreasonable question given the digital age we live in, but employers might have a negative reaction if you ask about this perk too soon. They don’t yet know how you work and will probably want you to prove yourself worthy (under their intimidating gaze) before they allow you to work from home. A better question you can ask is: “How does your company support work-life balance?” That puts the responsibility on them to share how they ensure their employees don’t turn into soulless zombies.