The 10 Most Unemployable Jobs

You’ve been thinking about what you wanted to be when you grew up since you were a kid. Guess what? The time has arrived to decide on a career path and stick with it, come hell or high water. Not every professional dream deserves to be pursued, though. Some are downright bad investments of time, money, and education. Before you end up in a dead-end job that won’t pay the rent, peruse our list of the 10 most unemployable jobs in our current economy, then start applying yourself to something with a future.

1/10 Archeologist We don’t need to see bones to know dinosaurs and people have been around for a long time. It's science. We get it.

2/10 Art Historian Art is still in, but we see it all on Instagram, not in stuffy museums. And nobody cares about history anymore. If it wasn’t made in the last 24 hours, there’s no attention span for it.

3/10 Bank Teller It’s hard to believe banks are even still a thing. Tellers in particular should have gone out of style with the advent ATMs, but somehow, they’re still hanging on. Not for long, though, we predict.

4/10 Food Taster Anyone and everyone will taste food for free, thank you very much. (Have you ever seen the grocery store on sample day?) Figure out how to make money in a way that doesn’t involve renting out your mouth.



5/10 Librarian Books are the bomb, and libraries are safe havens for introverts. But choosing a book is pretty much something anyone can handle on their own (with a little help from the internet). Admittedly, we might still need someone to “shush” the disruptors hiding in the stacks, but you don’t need a graduate degree to do that.

6/10 Music Therapist AirPods and a streaming service are all people need to self-medicate, self-soothe, and put themselves back together after an upset these days. Professional guidance not necessary.

7/10 Newspaper Journalist In this post-truth era, facts have been deemed irrelevant. Even if you still believe in transparency and honesty, the billionaire media barons of the world are buying up all the newspapers and slowly tanking them, one by one. You’d be better off starting a ‘zine at this point than trying to break into newspaper journalism.

8/10 Paper Salesman Paper is wasteful and environmentally unfriendly. Someday soon, everyone will stop using it. Sorry, paper salesmen, but your popularity peaked on The Office. Related: 'The Office' Is Still Hitting Milestones (And Reminding Us the After-'Office' Life Is Severely Lacking)



9/10 Shakespearean Actor Who can afford to go to the theater? Not us. And who wants to listen to 3 hours-plus of old English? Again, not us. Millennials and Gen Zers will spend their entertainment dollars everywhere except Shakespearean theater. Good luck making the rent playing Hamlet, man. By the way, have you heard of Hamilton?

10/10 Travel Agent Twenty years ago, it used to be that you had to go to an office to speak with an intimidating travel agent (who was definitely ripping you off) if you wanted to fly anywhere. Thanks to the internet, no one needs this so-called service anymore. Everyone is their own travel agent.

