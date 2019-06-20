The Best Craft Beers to Go with Every Level of Your Sunburn

Burnt (Brooklyn Black Ops)

Nobody likes a sunburn. We all want to get as close as possible without actually burning. But, like Icarus, we all fly a little too close to the sun and end up burnt. You know what else is burnt (well, actually charred)? Ex-bourbon barrels. That’s why the best beer to pair with a sunburn is a barrel-aged beer like Brooklyn Black Ops. The beer was aged in bourbon barrels before being refermented with Champagne yeast. The result is rich, smooth, velvety beer with hints of caramel, chocolate, and vanilla.