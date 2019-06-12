The Mandatory Guide To Dinner Party Etiquette

Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

Congratulations! You’ve been invited to a dinner party. This is a major step on the path to grown-ass adulthood. (Though, pro tip: dignified adults don’t use the term “grown-ass.”) Whether the gathering will be packed with longtime friends you can kick back and relax with or professional colleagues you’re trying to impress, you’ll need to be on your best behavior. There are just certain things you just shouldn’t do at a dinner table. That’s why we’re here, to provide you with the Mandatory guide to dinner party etiquette. Study up and you’ll avoid all the pitfalls, faux pas, and embarrassments associated with saying or doing the wrong thing at a social event. Cheers!

Hashtag hack: 5 Easy Ways To Reinvent Your Instagram Identity

1/24 Dress for the occasion.

2/24 Feign excitement upon arrival.

3/24 Help the host (or hostess) mix drinks.

4/24 Bring flowers (or wine).



5/24 Circulate outside.

6/24 Make introductions.

7/24 Keep the conversation light.

8/24 Don't insult the guests.



9/24 Keep your opinions to yourself.

10/24 Don't 'play' the glassware.

11/24 Do not fart.

12/24 Don't steal silverware.



13/24 Say yes to everything that is offered.

14/24 Do not correct anyone's pronunciation.

15/24 Compliment the chef.

16/24 Chew with your mouth closed.



17/24 Swallow.

18/24 Do not unbutton your pants.

19/24 Keep your wine in your glass.

20/24 Do not bring your genitals into this.



21/24 Don't be afraid to dance.

22/24 Know when to call it quits.

23/24 Offer to help with the dishes.

24/24 Exit gracefully.

The more you know: You’ve Been Eating Burgers Wrong Your Whole Life and Other Food Hacks

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.