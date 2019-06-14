Brews News: The Strongest Beers You Can Soak Your Liver In

Photo: Yuri_Arcurs (Getty Images)

Recently, a Minneapolis brewery pushed the envelope by creating a 40-proof beer. That’s just what we need. To clarify, that means the beer itself is 20-percent alcohol, by far the strongest compared to your average brews, which have around a 4 to 6-percent ABV. Let’s just say if you’re drinking this beer, your new nickname might be One & Done (or something much more embarrassing).

Technically a “brewed spirit,” this high-alcohol beer, Boozehound, is a collaboration with local watering hole Parlour Bar and is brewed with bourbon mash, fermented as a beer, matured in bourbon barrels, and served as an Old-Fashioned. But it’s not the only way to whet your summer whistle. We’ve gathered together the strongest beers you can actually buy, you know, so you can avoid them when you see them (wink).

1/6 Sam Adams Utopias This variable 29 percent ABV beer is treated more like a whiskey or cognac to beer aficionados. You can buy it and try it yourself, but it’ll set you back over $200 a bottle. Photo: Boston Beer Company

2/6 BrewDog Tactical Nuclear Penguin This 32 percent ABV offering was the beer that put BrewDog on the map. Before this, brewing beer at such a high level of alcohol was unheard of. Photo: BrewDog

3/6 BrewDog End of History This 55 percent ABV was actually sold in taxidermy woodland creatures, making it not only ridiculously high in alcohol but also slightly terrifying. Photo: BrewDog

4/6 Schorschbrau Schorschbock This 57 percent ABV German Eisbock is pretty hard to find in the States. If you do manage to find it, count on dropping a lot of coin to try this extremely boozy brew. Photo: Schorschbrau



5/6 Brewmeister Armageddon Obviously, they love booze in Scotland. It is the home of Scotch whisky, after all. That’s why this 65 percent ABV beer is also made there. In the rivalry with fellow Scots BrewDog, Brewmeister is still winning in the alcohol department. Photo: Brewmeister

6/6 Brewmeister Snake Venom At 67 percent ABV, this beer (and Armageddon) are quite a bit higher in alcohol than most spirits. At over 120 proof, these beers make an 80 proof whiskey look like apple juice. Photo: Brewmeister

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.