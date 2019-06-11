Living / Food & Drink
drinking productively

The Mandatory Guide To Social Drinking For Productive People

by Christopher Osburn
Summer is social drinking time. From backyard barbecues to work gatherings to graduation parties, the season is ripe with booze-related functions. But just because your friends are indulging in Sunday Funday and have no qualms about calling in sick on Monday, that doesn’t mean you don’t.

That’s why we’ve put together this handy-dandy guide for productive social drinkers to make sure your output doesn’t go down the tubes just because the weather is ripe for binge drinking.

