Duct Tape Can Fix Everything, Even Your Relationship

Duct tape is basically life’s generic penicillin, the ultimate life hack, and everyone’s go-to tool for a quick solution to the world’s physical inequalities. It can mend fences, build ceilings, stick to anything, and even spice up the bedroom when used properly.

While we don’t condone anything illegal, duct tape has no end to its potential and we thought we’d help get the creative juices flowing by making a quick list of concepts you can try at home.

1/12 General Repairs Drywall holes causing problems? Duct tape the hole, paint over the tape. Also good for giant, earthquake induced cracks in your home's foundation.

2/12 Jar Or Booze Opener Also good for opening beer bottles, and uncorking wine bottle corks that got stuck halfway out.

3/12 Fashion Accessory It can easily be a bracelet, a ring, a headband, an earring, lipstick, necklace, watch, slap-bracelet, or name tag. Photo: Christopher Polk/BET / (Getty Images)

4/12 Duct Tape Wallet It's a perfect marriage of strong adhesive and money that there's actually name-brand versions of premade duct tape wallets out there on the interwebs selling for $20 or more.



5/12 Putting An Annoying Friend In Their Place Nothing more effective than a good duct taping to the wall to win an argument.

6/12 Weird Bedroom Stuff No judgement. What happens in your bedroom stays in your bedroom.

7/12 Fashionable Shoes ('Cause Why Not?) We've seen worse.

8/12 Car Decoration Turn your rusted-out bucket into a brand new, one-of-a-kind piece of art with an unparalleled personal touch. Photo: Adam Berry (Getty Images)



9/12 Art Similar to fashion, art can be a bit subjective. So, why not duct tape art? Photo: Adam Berry (Getty Images)

10/12 City Roads Repair Potholes won't stand a chance with this giant roll of fix-it. Photo: Chris Maddaloni (Getty Images)

11/12 Walk On Water Ever wanted to walk across a pond, lake, or slow moving river? Duct tape to the rescue. Photo: Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

12/12 Boats This may take some time, but duct tape and empty water jugs can make for a real solid floatation device.

