Living / Food & Drink

Burger King Gets ‘Healthy’ and Goes Meatless, Confuses the Point of Going At All

by Ken Franklin
Photo: bowie15 (Getty Images)

We know what you’re thinking: Weren’t those burgers “meatless” to begin with?

As food science accelerates, the meatless trend has hit full stride, creating a debate between what is good for the planet and what is good for your taste buds. Never one to think too closely about consequence, Burger King is chasing the plant-based craze with its very own lab-grown burger (do they even know if it’s healthy? Oh, who cares!).

So far, Impossible Whoppers have been flying off the shelves. But has meatless gone too mainstream? Only time will tell if the sodium-heavy lab burger becomes a mainstay of the fast-food menu, but the odds are in its favor. After all, no one expected quinoa to get this far.

Think fast: Fast Food Paired With Craft Beer Will Take Your Tastebuds Somewhere New

Fast sickness: Fast Food Facts That Will Stun Your Diet

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Stay tuned for our upcoming burger segment where we talk all things burgers.