No Hangovers: 6 Foods to Eat Before Drinking the Night Away

Hangovers are no fun, but you might be able to avoid them by eating the right foods before you start drinking. While scientific proof of their hangover prevention powers is lacking, that shouldn’t stop you from trying them out the next time you’re planning to tie one on. It’s better than waking up feeling like you have an ice pick between your eyes and Matthew McConaughey has been playing a bongo next to your eardrums all night, right?

1/6 Almonds Almonds and other nuts aren’t just a convenient bar food. They’re also packed with omega-3 fatty acids as well as polyphenols. Omega-3s help with brain function and polyphenols help keep our cardiovascular system running smoothly while we’re drinking. Photo: Vesna Jovanovic / EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/6 Bananas Borat might have said that Kazakhstan is known as a major exporter of potassium. While that claim isn’t confirmed, it is confirmed that bananas are full of potassium. Dehydration and loss of potassium are the two main reasons you feel hungover. Eating a banana remedies one of these situations. Photo: Antonio_Diaz (Getty Images)

3/6 Cheeseburgers Everyone tells you that you shouldn’t drink on an empty stomach. So, since you’ll already be eating before grabbing that first beer, you might as well feast on a burger. The combination of fat and protein will slow alcohol absorption. Photo: Dan Burn-Forti (Getty Images)

4/6 Guacamole The next time you’re at a get-together and you’ve enjoyed a few wobbly pops, grab for some chips and guacamole. Avocado is well-known as a friend to the liver in that it combats the effect of drinking. Also, cilantro is full of various oils that will help sooth your nauseated stomach. Photo: Jeol Efthimiou / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/6 Pickles The pickleback shot became widely popular a few year ago. But, it’s more than just a gimmick. Pickles and pickle juice (and the vinegar in it) can boost liver function and help upset stomachs associated with heavy drinking. Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

6/6 Spinach Spinach and other greens are chocked full of vitamin B and since a lot of cocktails and alcoholic beverages are full of unnecessary sweeteners, this vitamin can help your pancreas crank out as much insulin as needed to combat those added sugars. Photo: Rob Lawson (Getty Images)

