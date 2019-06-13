The Mandatory Sex Guide To Contraception (And How Each Form Might Fail You)

Fertility Awareness Method (FAMs)

Also known as the rhythm method or natural family planning, this homeopathic approach to contraception relies on daily temperature-taking, monitoring cervical mucus (ask her about it; it’s kind of wild), charting, and other methods that indicate what stage of her cycle she’s in. Women aren’t fertile every day of the month, and during her non-fertile windows, you’re free to have unprotected sex. Figuring out when the safe days are can be complicated and requires diligence, but it spares her the hellish hormones and devices associated with other forms of birth control.

It may fail if: she doesn’t take her basal body temperature immediately upon waking every day, if she doesn’t study up on how to identify fertile and non-fertile days in her cycle, or if she ovulates off-schedule or twice in one cycle.

Failure rate: 12 – 24 percent

STD protection: No