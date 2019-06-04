Living / Fun / Life Hacks / Style

Denim Speedos Arrive In Time For Men To Properly Celebrate Summer

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Shinesty

If denim nuthuggers are the summer fashion item you most covet, stop what you’re doing. Online retailer Shinesty hacked away at decency by producing a pair of denim Speedos to rule them all, which they aptly named The Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief…because duh.

However, if the Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado (try saying that three times fast) is too much or too little for you, there are other swim trunk options for out there. If what you seek is a comfortable pair of swim trunks that will allow you to even out that formidable farmers tan, check out these Amazon picks.

