Denim Speedos Arrive In Time For Men To Properly Celebrate Summer

If denim nuthuggers are the summer fashion item you most covet, stop what you’re doing. Online retailer Shinesty hacked away at decency by producing a pair of denim Speedos to rule them all, which they aptly named The Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief…because duh.

However, if the Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado (try saying that three times fast) is too much or too little for you, there are other swim trunk options for out there. If what you seek is a comfortable pair of swim trunks that will allow you to even out that formidable farmers tan, check out these Amazon picks.

1/7 Vicbovo Clearance Camo Board Shorts Gray and white printed camo will be everywhere this summer. So these Vicbovo Clearance Camo Board Shorts will have you poppin' in all the right ways. Not only that, they're less than $10, which in the end means more money towards your party fund. Photo: Amazon

2/7 Amazon Essentials Quick Dry Swim Trunk If modesty is more your thing, Amazon Essentials has got you covered. These light-wear swim shorts come in a variety of neutral colors and sizes. Most importantly, they simply look good and are the polar opposite of the Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado. Thank God. Photo: Amazon

3/7 Speedo Men’s Swim Shorts These Speedo Men’s Swim Shorts aren't as bold as the typical Speedo, but are still pretty radical. However, if you're looking for the fastest way to show off your body and your goods without grossing everyone out with your way-too-white upper thigh area, opt for these bad boys. Photo: Amazon

4/7 MaaMgic Mens Slim Fit Quick Dry Swim Trunks These days wearing board shorts to the pool can make you look a little dated. Instead, opt for a pair of fun swim trunks like anything from MaaMgic Swim Trunks. They're not too long, dry super fast, and come in a variety of cool prints, like this patriotic pair. Photo: Amazon



5/7 Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks If what you want is a cheap pair of swim trunks to get you through the summer, look no further. Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks come in a ton of cool colors and are affordable enough that you can nab more than one set. Photo: Amazon

6/7 Cocobla Boxer Brief Swim Trunks If you've got a nice body and want to show it off this summer, try Cocobla's Boxer Brief Swim Trunks. These have a snug fit, so be prepared to shelve your modesty, you know, if you have any. And remember, when lighter colored swim trunks get wet, they leave very little to the imagination. And maybe that's what you're going for. Photo: Amazon

Will your summer fun include The Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief? Or will you opt for more traditional swimwear when you hit the beach? Let us know in the comments!

