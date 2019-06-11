Living / Food & Drink
RANKED! Krispy Kreme Special Release Doughnuts That Ruined Our Dinner

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Krispy Kreme

Forget holiday sell-outs like the Ugly Sweater and Monster Batterlimited edition chocolate-glazed doughnuts have not left our thoughts since we first tried them during their brief appearance in Krispy Kreme‘s celebrated history.

Having come and gone a handful of times over the years (including once each month this year) this less-elusive-than-Bigfoot chocolate dessert has quickly become a fan favorite. And it’s no wonder. With a classic glazed body, fully dressed in a light chocolate coating, it is literally the best of all worlds. Hey Team Kreme! Add it to your regular rotation already, guys. It belongs there. See you at the local Krispy Kreme!

