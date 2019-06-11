RANKED! Krispy Kreme Special Release Doughnuts That Ruined Our Dinner

Photo: Krispy Kreme

Forget holiday sell-outs like the Ugly Sweater and Monster Batter; limited edition chocolate-glazed doughnuts have not left our thoughts since we first tried them during their brief appearance in Krispy Kreme‘s celebrated history.

Having come and gone a handful of times over the years (including once each month this year) this less-elusive-than-Bigfoot chocolate dessert has quickly become a fan favorite. And it’s no wonder. With a classic glazed body, fully dressed in a light chocolate coating, it is literally the best of all worlds. Hey Team Kreme! Add it to your regular rotation already, guys. It belongs there. See you at the local Krispy Kreme!

1/11 11. Banana Pudding Clocking in at 360 calories per doughnut, it only takes one to spoil your appetite. But with Nilla wafer crumbles atop a banana and Kreme-filled dough ball, this glazed meal is basically the diet of Olympic runner, Usain Bolt. Photo: Krispy Kreme

2/11 10. Red Velvet Remember when red velvet was suddenly bigger than Jesus? Well this awesome treat may have been why. A rich and fluffy cake doughnut (bathed in cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with red velvet cake crumble) is just the thing we need to chase away all of our blues, one bite at a time. Photo: Krispy Kreme

3/11 9. Strawberry Kreme Bursting with strawberry flavor from top to bottom, this limited edition doughnut could transport a man back to his childhood: to a simple spring day picking strawberries in a meadow filled with giant, dancing, ruby-haired maidens. Even if that never happened to you, the memory would be there after that first glorious bite. Hello, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Krispy Kreme

4/11 8. Campfire When brilliance meets fried dough, we get a creation such as this: a perfect blend of summer camp nostalgia and fat-unburning decadence. One of the two offerings under the Campfire banner, the first was a simple melange of cream filling, chocolate frosting, and a heaping handful of crumbly graham cracker. Heaven. Number two (the chocolate cake with chocolate frosting doughnut) tagged along like the token latchkey kid he was. Photo: Krispy Kreme



5/11 7. Blueberry For one week only back in 2018, Krispy Kreme shared with us this sweet, vibrant, pillowy creation. While it might not have been chock full of antioxidants, it did give us an intense sugar rush that left us skipping (dinner) all the way home. Photo: Krispy Kreme

6/11 6. Caramel Dutch Apple Pie Sometimes doughnuts fall in love with other pastries and through an emotional, sugar-fueled love affair, is born a mutant of delectable proportions. You take an unglazed shell, pump it full of cinnamon apple filling, dip the top in caramel, and sprinkle that hunk with (that's right) streusel. This international playboy was destined for greatness from the word go. Photo: Krispy Kreme

7/11 5. Key Lime Pie Let's get tart. This Florida-inspired lip-smacker comes with a key lime and custard filling, a further coating of key lime frosting, and a textured finish of graham cracker bits. It's a vacation in your mouth. Photo: Krispy Kreme

8/11 4. Cheescake Cheesecake is a marvelous dessert that can rival a doughnut in the hands of a true master. However, combining the two was a move of pure genius. Forget your pedestrian, everyday New York Cheesecake, we're talking about the limited edition cheesecake-filled one-two punch of the chocolate-drizzled brownie top and the caramel-doused graham cracker top. Straight KO, people. Eat two of those and you're not getting up for a long while. Photo: Krispy Kreme



9/11 3. Nutter Butter Cookie Twist When the Oreo cookies and Kreme doughnut took the world by storm, Krispy Kreme wondered what other classic munchies they could combine with their doughnuts to make bliss in a bite. Enter Nutter Butter. It takes a classic glazed original twist and dips it gratuitously in peanut butter icing, then dusts that bad boy with Nutter Buttery goodness. The result is a nutty little sucker that will have you chewing (and smiling) for days. Do yourself a favor, though, and pair this doughnut with a glass of milk. Photo: Krispy Kreme

10/11 2. Lemon Glazed Krispy Kreme embraced the sun and fun of summer last year with a perfectly balanced lemon doughnut. Taking the flawless chassis of a classic glazed, the bakery wizards then added a subtle, not-too-sweet, coating of lemon frosting. The result was a pucker-inducing love-fest that left you coming back for more. And more. And more. Photo: Krispy Kreme

11/11 1. Caramel Chocolate Shop What made 2013 one of the best years ever? Other than proving the Mayans wrong by continuing to exist as a planet, Krispy Kreme trotted out its Caramel Chocolate Shop. Because some things go together like caramel and chocolate, but none so much as actual caramel and chocolate. Krispy Kreme offered not one, not two, but three divine doughnuts, each with flavor-charm to spare. Deciding between a chocolate chip topping, a caramel swirl, or a chopped pretzel crunch was much too difficult a choice for doughnut lovers like us. Aka: bye bye dinner. OK. Who's ready for a doughnut? Photo: Krispy Kreme

