Living / Sex and Relationships

12 Incredibly Petty Reasons To Break Up With Your Partner (That We Fully Support)

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Henrik Sorensen (Getty Images)

Breaking up isn’t easy to do. Unless your partner happens is an absolute wackadoo, then it’s actually pretty great.

If the words “break up with her” constantly flash on your internal monitor, or if you’ve thought about giving your man a little nudge down the basement steps, then it’s time to heed the little voice in your head and hit the eject button before someone gets really hurt.

Here is our list of 12 perfectly “acceptable,” totally legitimate, highly Seinfeldian petty reasons to hit alt+tab+delete on that relationship and open a new window with someone else. Life is short, but it’ll be shorter if you stick with someone who fails to refill the water pitcher every fricking time.

Fortune teller: How Your Relationship Will End Based On Your Favorite ’80s Movie

Lost in translation: 10 Breakup Lines That Sound Like You’re Not Getting Dumped (But You Definitely Are)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.