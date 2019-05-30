Binge and Binge: Pairing Cocktails With The Best Netflix Shows

Photo: Jasmina007 (Getty Images)

Streaming is where it’s at in 2019. And if you don’t have Netflix, you’re missing out on the likes of Stranger Things, Ozark, Bojack Horseman, and hundreds of other original shows and movies. The next time you decide to close all the blinds and binge on the hottest new series all weekend, don’t forget a drink. We’ve paired our favorite Netflix shows with the best cocktails to keep you buzzed and hydrated during your binge.

1/6 Bloody Mary – 'Ugly Delicious' Ugly Delicious is all about embracing the different food traditions throughout the world. To do something like that, you’re going to have to get up pretty early. And while you’re up, why not grab a bloody mary made from tomato juice, vodka, hot sauce, and various spices?

2/6 Screwdriver – 'Black Mirror' It’s been said that Black Mirror is the Twilight Zone for the information age. It’s known for its unexpected twists that almost feel like someone jamming a screwdriver into the spokes of your bike tire to make you fly over the handlebars only to end up in a gnarled heap on the blacktop. That’s why it’s best paired with this cocktail consisting of orange juice and vodka. You’ll probably need extra vodka.

3/6 Old Fashioned – 'Mindhunter' Mindhunter is about the beginnings of FBI profiling of serial killers. It’s set in an era where a tough day of talking to the likes of Edmund Kemper would make anyone grab a stiff drink. That’s why it makes the most sense to watch this show while sipping on a classic drink like an Old-Fashioned made with bourbon, Angostura bitters, and muddled sugar.

4/6 Missouri Mule – 'Ozark' It might be surprising to hear, but the Missouri mule has nothing to do with the Moscow mule and doesn’t taste anything like it. This cocktail is made with bourbon, applejack, lemon juice and Campari, and pairs well with money laundering and nefarious, lake-dwelling characters.



5/6 Zombie – 'Santa Clarita Diet' If you’ve never seen Santa Clarita Diet, you might not understand why we chose to pair it with this cocktail. Don’t worry, we won’t spoil the big secret. But, either way, this cocktail made with a trio of rums and whole mess of other ingredients pairs well with this humorous occult-based show.

6/6 Dark ‘N’ Stormy – 'Stranger Things' Stranger Things is all about the spooky atmosphere, pop culture references, and a heaping helping of nostalgia. That’s why the perfect cocktail to pair with it is the classic Dark ‘n’ Stormy. Made with dark rum, ginger beer, and lime, this mixed drink is perfectly paired with a trip to the "Upside Down."

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.