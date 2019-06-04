Brighten Up: 8 Sunny Styles For Men Who Know About Summer Fun

The best part of summer: You don’t need much to leave the house. But this year, you need a little more than just cargo shorts and flip flops. You need a look. You need a style. One very simple rule: No fedoras!

After Memorial Day, white clothing is fair game and fits perfectly for summer fun. That bright style really pops against your sunburn fail, so you better be planning to spend a lot of time at the pool (maybe try some SPF while you’re at it) and checking out these must-have men’s style pieces for a summer done right.

1/8 Calvin Klein Cotton Short Sleeve V-Necks Please get new white shirts for summer. Old white shirts are gross and probably have pitstains. If we can teach you anything, it's that replenishing your basics each season will keep your look constantly updated. So man up and purchase Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Short Sleeve V-Neck Tees. You'll like how they look, guaranteed. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker Stay fresh with a sleek pair of basic sneakers like Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II. They're sleek and super lightweight, making them the perfect accessory to add some tailored casual style to your everyday look. Photo: Amazon

3/8 Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt Keeping with the super light colors, Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt is a soft, breathable button-up you'll wanna wear to every summertime event. But don't do it. Invest in more than one shirt, even if it's the same one in different prints. You're a grown-up now, so act like one. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-fit Joggers Since global warming is rotting the Earth as we know it, weather patterns can be a little unpredictable. A pair of Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-fit Joggers will fill that weather void while still letting your ankles breathe for summertime. But seriously, why do we show off our ankles so much now? Like it's cute, but why? Photo: Amazon



5/8 Dockers Men's Classic Fit Perfect Short D3 If showing your thighs makes you nervous, opt for Dockers Men's Classic Fit Perfect Short D3. These essentials come in a variety of colors, but we recommend sticking with the white to really pop. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat Sun protection is no joke. Don't end up looking like a piece of jerky by the end of summer. Wear sunscreen and protect the skin on your face with Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Goodthreads Flat Front Chinos Just like it's 2004 all over again, camo is in, especially if you opt to get the super popular print in grey, which is available in Goodthreads Flat Front Chinos. Their flattering fit will have you excited to wear them even though they're basically shorty shorts with a 7-inch inseam. But look at it this way: you'll finally be able to get some sun on those super pasty thighs. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack A waist pack, a fanny pack --whatever you call it, it's something to keep your valuables in while you're slamming shots all day. The Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack can also be worn across your torso in the cross-body style. Really, it's as flexible as you are, but will come in handy when partying and traveling and honestly, what else matters after that? Photo: Amazon

What’s your summer look? Do you have style or just wear cargo shorts and flip flops? Let us know in the comments!

