Living / Gear / Life Hacks / Style
Amazon

The 6 Most Interesting Style and Grooming Products for Men on Amazon

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: G-stockstudio (Getty Images)

Amazon provides a solution for any problem in just seconds, even if you’re sure you have a problem. Enter, by far, the most interesting grooming products for men, like ball wash. Yes, soap specifically for the scrotum.

Until recently, we thought it was a problem that basic body wash could handle, but what do we know? (Unless body wash doesn’t work on your balls, then congrats on being an extremely specific target demographic.) Along with Ballwash, here are our picks for the most interesting personal care products available on Amazon.

Pride and groom: 6 Grooming Mistakes Men Should Avoid

Ready steady: How To Dress For A First Date So It’s Not Your Last

Which of these bizarro items calls to you, if any? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.