Brews News: The Best New Wheat Beers To Keep You Cool This Summer

Photo: svetikd (Getty Images)

This summer is bound to be a scorcher, the kind of weather where you have to change your shirt three times before dinner. But, it’s not all bad. Warm weather is perfectly suited for wheat beers.

This hazy, sometimes unfiltered, yeasty beer style is the perfect accompaniment for a hot day in the sun. No one will fault you for grabbing a sixer of Allagash White, Boulevard 80 Acre, or any classic German hefeweizen. But, if you really want to ramp up the summer feeling, try one of these new wheat beers this year.

1/6 Bell's Pooltime Ale The best part about summer weather is the ability to take a dip in your pool (or jump a fence and cannonball into your neighbor’s pool if you like). This 5 percent ABV Belgian-inspired wheat beer might be the best poolside potable. It gets its flavor from tart cherries. This gives the beer a subtle tangy flavor you won’t want to put down all summer. Photo: Bell’s Brewery

2/6 Patagonia Provisions Long Root Wit If you’re like us, you were completely unaware that outdoor clothing brand Patagonia was now making beer. Patagonia’s twist on the Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with coriander, orange peel and a grain called Kernza root (hence the name). The result is fresh and clean and perfect for summers spent outdoors hiking and camping. Photo: Patagonia Provisions

3/6 Samuel Adams Summer Ale Samuel Adams Summer Ale is one of the most eagerly awaited summer beers. The reason it makes our list is because the brewery releases a version using a new recipe for the first time in twenty-three years. It’s still the citrusy, malty Summer Ale you know and love, but different ingredients have been scaled down to make it lighter and more refreshing. Photo: Samuel Adams

4/6 Schöfferhofer Pomegranate Sometimes you just want to get your fruit on in the summer. If you’ve never tried an original Schöfferhofer, you’re really missing out on a grapefruit fueled bit of sunshine. This year, the brand released a pomegranate version. It’s 50 percent hefeweizen beer and 50 percent pomegranate juice. It’s the perfect summer radler to enjoy after a long bike ride. Photo: Schöfferhofer



5/6 Sweetwater 420 Strain Mango Kush This is the second beer in Sweetwater’s 420 series (the first one was an IPA). Designed to mimic the flavors of and appeal to cannabis smokers with its overall dankness, Mango Kush is a 5 percent wheat ale with terpenes and hemp-type flavors to go along with the strong hop presence. Rip it up this summer around the campfire. Photo: Sweetwater

6/6 Yards Summer Crush This aptly named wheat beer is perfect for summer lovin’. Brewed with orange and lime zest, it’s highly crushable, refreshing, and the perfect remedy for a sweat-stained shirt (although after drinking you’ll probably still be sweaty). Photo: Yards Brewing

