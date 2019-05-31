The 6 Best Beer Pong Drinks For a Tasty Ass Kicking

If you’re a little rusty on your beer pong, it’s time to dust off those red plastic cups. When it comes to party games, there’s nothing better, especially in summer. While some of you might be bold enough to fill your cup (all the way? really?) with whichever liquor you’re soaking your liver in that night, we recommend these top six beers if you want a tasty drink while you kick some ass.

The lighter the beer, the better your game. We both know if you fill your cups with a heavy stout, you might shit yourself before the game is over. And wine is a surefire path to a good blackout (or a brown-out at the least).

Here are tips for the best beers in a timeless game of drinking. Hint: If the beer is warm, you’ve already lost.

1/6 Bud Light It’s obviously not the case, but sometimes it feels like Bud Light was brewed to be guzzled from red Solo cups. It’s obscenely easy to drink, has little to no flavor, and still tastes fine after a debatable clean ping pong ball lands in it. Photo: Bud Light

2/6 Coors Light Coors Light is smooth, refreshing, and perfect for beer pong. It has a good, malty flavor, but isn’t remotely heavy (hence the ‘light’ moniker). It’s a step up from the likes of Natty Light and Bud Light, bit not by much. Photo: Coors

3/6 House Beer House beer tastes like summer in a can. It’s full-flavored, refreshing, and complex yet simple at the same time. If you’ve never tried it, fill up your beer pong cups with it and you’ll be pretty happy you did. Photo: House Beer

4/6 Miller Light This 4.2 percent pale lager is known for its taste and the fact that it’s surprisingly low-cal (so that’s a bonus). It’s not going to take away from your beer pong game, but is also tasty enough to want a can to sip on in between throws. Photo: Miller



5/6 Narragansett Lager If your beer pong game is being played during the heat of the summer, there’s no more summery, drinkable beer than the classic Narragansett Lager. Bonus points if you’re pouring it into your cups out of the 1975 throwback can. Photo: Narragansett

6/6 Natural Light You’ve probably heard a lot about the recent Natural beer called Naturdays. But, Natty Light is the classic beer pong/flip cup beer. It’s the kind of beer you drink if you just want to get a buzz but you’d rather drink something that tastes more like yellow, fizzy water than beer. Photo: Anheuser-Busch

